Sony announces launch of the PS5 Pro for next November 7

11 de septiembre, 2024

On Tuesday, Japanese company Sony announced the launch of the PS5 Pro, a more powerful upgrade to its PlayStation 5 gaming console.

The new game console will reach international markets starting Nov. 7 for a price of $700, a higher cost than the traditional model that, in 2020, went on sale for a price of $499.

A new version that, according to what the main designer of Sony consoles since the PlayStation 4, Mark Cerny, explained will not feature a disc drive.

This, however, will not be a problem as the new technology developed by the company will allow it to be 45% faster than the old version and will be equipped with the "ray-tracing" tecnology which, in turn, will be improved with artificial intelligence which will allow it to increase the quality of game graphics.

Upgrades that, as Cerny assured during the online presentation of the PS5 Pro make it "the most powerful console we've ever built."

Along with this, the Japanese company assured that all the games that were created for the PS5 will be compatible with the new version and that, even, some titles are already adapted for the PS5 Pro. This is the case of "Alan Wake 2" or the imminent "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" which will be able to offer a better experience to players by taking advantage of the new features.

With this new model, AFP notes, the Japanese company aims to revitalize its PlayStation console division after the brand announced the elimination of 900 jobs in February, representing 8% of its global workforce.

As Sony recently assured, the PlayStation 5, which was released in November 2020, sold more than 56 million units worldwide (according to numbers compiled by the company through April 30, 2024).

US giant Microsoft, Sony's direct competitor, will also launch its Xbox Series X console this year, the most powerful in its lineup, featuring a disc-less design and priced slightly lower than the standard version.