Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Renowned actress Gina Carano won her first court victory against Disney. The judge ruled that Carano's lawsuit against the company will move forward after denying a motion to dismiss. The information was confirmed by Carano on her social networking account X.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett's decision against Disney was given because it had "failed to establish an 'impenetrable defense' under the First Amendment."

Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6) filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company and one of its subsidiaries, Lucasfilm, in California federal court after the production company fired her in 2021 from The Mandalorian, a series in the Star Wars saga that she co-starred in between 2019 and 2020. The company alleged that Carano had, in their perspective, issued comments that were offensive.

Meanwhile, Carano argued that her dismissal was unacceptable, absurd and abusive. "It should not have happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else moving forward. Let it stop here," the actress stressed.

"I quite literally fought to get to where I got to in my career through intense ups and downs, and I’ll keep up that fight to continue doing what I love. I appreciate all of you who stood by me and defended me, and I am so sorry that similar situations have happened to some of you. I want you to know that I see you and I stand with you," Carano added.