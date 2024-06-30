'Inside Out 2' has made more than $1 billion and is the highest-grossing movie of 2024

Still from 'Inside Out 2' featuring the film's main characters Joy and Anxiety.(Pixar)

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 3min ago

Nineteen days. That's how long it has taken "Inside Out 2" to gross more than $1 billion during its run in theaters.

The Pixar movie managed to gross a total of $1.02 billion thanks to its impressive run both domestically, where it grossed $469.3 million and at the international box office where it grossed another $545.5 million, according to data provided by Box Office Mojo.

The movie starring Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, Fear, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Shame has been a hit since its release on June 14. During its first weekend, it raised $295 million. This was a relief for Pixar, which has been let down by some of its recent movies at the box office.

A few days later, "Inside Out 2" surpassed "Dune: Part 2" and became the highest-grossing movie of 2024. By that time it had already managed to gross $724.2 million compared to Dune’s $711.8 million.

Intentionally 2 has become one of the highest-grossing animated movies in history and the fifth highest-grossing animated film in the United States after "The Incredibles 2"($608.5 million), "Super Mario Bros Movie" ($574.9 million), "Finding Dory" ($486.2 million) and "Frozen 2" ($477.3 million).

"Inside Out 2," at $1.02 billion, is now the twelfth animated movie to gross more than $1 billion. And its run in theaters has only just begun.