'Inside Out 2' has made more than $1 billion and is the highest-grossing movie of 2024
Pixar's movie managed to make $469.3 million in the U.S. and $545.5 million overseas.
Nineteen days. That's how long it has taken "Inside Out 2" to gross more than $1 billion during its run in theaters.
The Pixar movie managed to gross a total of $1.02 billion thanks to its impressive run both domestically, where it grossed $469.3 million and at the international box office where it grossed another $545.5 million, according to data provided by Box Office Mojo.
The movie starring Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, Fear, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Shame has been a hit since its release on June 14. During its first weekend, it raised $295 million. This was a relief for Pixar, which has been let down by some of its recent movies at the box office.
A few days later, "Inside Out 2" surpassed "Dune: Part 2" and became the highest-grossing movie of 2024. By that time it had already managed to gross $724.2 million compared to Dune’s $711.8 million.
Intentionally 2 has become one of the highest-grossing animated movies in history and the fifth highest-grossing animated film in the United States after "The Incredibles 2"($608.5 million), "Super Mario Bros Movie" ($574.9 million), "Finding Dory" ($486.2 million) and "Frozen 2" ($477.3 million).
"Inside Out 2," at $1.02 billion, is now the twelfth animated movie to gross more than $1 billion. And its run in theaters has only just begun.