Day three of the RNC 2024 kicks off: J.D. Vance to give his first speech as vice presidential candidate

Day three of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee began with Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who kicked off the rest of the speakers.

Undoubtedly, the most important speaker of the day is former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, who will give his first speech as vice presidential candidate.

One of the most anticipated speeches will be given by Peter Navarro, a former adviser to Donald Trump, who was released from prison Wednesday in Miami after a four-month sentence for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena. Navarro is one of the stars of the day and one of the most beloved speakers in the audience.

Likewise, governors Doug Burgum and Greg Abbott will also take the stage to address the day's theme of "Make America Strong Again."

Also speaking today will be Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, who had an interview with VOZ executive producer Karina Yapor, who is leading coverage of the event from Milwaukee along with Alfonso Aguilar, Vanessa Vallejo and the entire VOZ team.

"[Democrats] have tried to imprison him, they've tried to take away his businesses, they've tried to break him.... This was a natural progression in the rhetoric," Donald Trump Jr. told VOZ.

