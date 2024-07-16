Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-16T23:39:53.000Z"}

Donald Trump and JD Vance already have a date to make their campaign debuts. The Republican ticket for 2024 will star in its first rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a clear nod toward the Rust Belt states, where the former president needs to win at least one state to return to the White House in January 2025.

Trump announced Vance just hours before the start of the Republican National Convention, whose first night saw the former president make his first public appearance since his assassination attempt. Precisely, the Republican ticket's first campaign stop will be exactly one week after what happened in Pennsylvania.

As for the event security, and as reported by Fox News, "the rally will be held at the Van Andel Arena, and Secret Service officials have warned the Trump campaign not to hold outdoor rallies."

Trump called Vance to confirm he was his choice less than 20 minutes after going public, even adding the Ohio senator's seven-year-old son to the call. Moments later, he briefly justified his choice with a post on Truth Social.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond," Trump wrote.

Vance adds extra appeal to the ticket in states the former president made clear he plans to win in November. He is also an eloquent speaker, able to defend his platform on television and in debates, which is much to Trump's liking.