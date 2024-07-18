Peter Navarro speaks at the RNC after regaining his freedom: "I went to prison so you won't have to"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-18T02:33:29.000Z"}

Peter Navarro, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, received a standing ovation at the Republican National Convention (RNC) after regaining his freedom after spending four months in a Miami prison.

In a defiant speech, Navarro spoke about Nancy Pelosi's role in the investigation against him, the instrumentalization of the justice system in America, and argued that U.S. citizens need to regain "control" of the government so they are not imprisoned over their political views.

"If they can come for me and if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful. They will come for you," Navarro asserted to convention attendees and delegates who erupted in applause. "If we don't control our government, their government will control us."

JUST NOW - Peter Navarro’s full RNC speech after being released from prison this morning pic.twitter.com/k1FdTYKtnS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2024

Navarro was released from prison on Wednesday after serving a four-month sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill. The former advisor referred to the criminal process against him and assured the audience that the system did not corrupt him.

"Yes, indeed, this morning I did walk out of a federal prison in Miami," Navarro said. "Joe Biden and his department of injustice put me there."

Subsequently, Navarro claimed that congressional Democrats, specifically Nancy Pelosi and the "sham" January 6 Committee, "came after me first."

"The J-6 Committee demanded I betray Donald J. Trump to save my own skin," Navarro said. "I refused."

The audience again exploded in ovation, acknowledging the former adviser's stance, who spoke for more than 10 minutes in what was one of the longest speeches of the night.

"If Congress slaps a subpoena on a senior White House advisor like me, it's the advisor's duty to politely tell them to go pound sand," Navarro continued, claiming that Congress asked him to break the law by testifying against Trump.

Subsequently, Navarro celebrated that he regained his freedom without betraying former President Trump: "They convicted me, they jailed me. Guess what? They did not break me!"

In closing, Navarro conveyed to the audience his vision of what a second Trump term would look like from his perspective as a "political persecutee" of Joe Biden.

The former advisor also invited his wife to the stage, to whom he dedicated words and thanked her for her support throughout the judicial process he faced.