Taylor Swift endorses Harris minutes after the presidential debate

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

Singer Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest pop stars, officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris several minutes after the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.

"I’m voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote on Instagram.

"I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," added the pop star, who then urged her followers to vote early.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story," she continued.

According to some press reports, the Harris campaign was unaware that Swift was going to endorse the Democratic nominee after the debate and found out at the same time as the public.

The singer's endorsement comes at a pivotal moment in the race, with the Democratic vice president slipping in the polls against Trump, who has made up a lot of ground after Harris' momentum dried up following the Democratic National Convention.

At the moment, the Trump campaign has yet to respond to Swift's endorsement of Harris. It is not clear whether the former president will weigh in on the matter.