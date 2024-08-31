Trump says he will vote against Florida's pro-abortion amendment

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

On Friday, former President Donald Trump said he will vote for the "no" option of the referendum in Florida that seeks to eliminate the six-week ban regarding abortion.

Twenty-four hours after casting doubt on his vote and generating criticism from pro-life activists, Trump claimed that the six-week ban seems excessive to him, but that Amendment 4, which seeks to repeal Florida's pro-life policy,is too permissive to vote for.

"At the same time, the Democrats are radical, because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation," Trump said in a brief interview with Fox News before a rally in Pennsylvania. "All of that stuff is unacceptable. So, I’ll be voting ‘no’ for that reason."

#BREAKING: Former President Trump is "no" on Florida's abortion Amendment 4, saying the amendment is too extreme



"I'll be voting no." pic.twitter.com/YoGuIVMR1o — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 30, 2024

Several pro-life activists who on Thursday criticized Trump for ambiguous statements on Amendment 4 thanked the former president for clearly positioning himself against the Democratic effort to repeal the six-week ban.

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! Please help the great people of Florida defeat this horrific amendment!" pro-life activist Lila Rose, who on Thursday said she was "devastated" by Trump's earlier statements, wrote on X.

"If Trump starts talking like former President Trump who at the March for Life said 'Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life,' he may just win this election," Rose continued.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump!



Please help the great people of Florida defeat this horrific amendment!



If Trump starts talking like former President Trump who at the March for Life said “Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human… https://t.co/a3FvUEJiz2 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 30, 2024

Marjorie Dannenfelser, director of the group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, joined the group of activists who thanked the president for his position after criticizing it: "We thank President Donald Trump for announcing he will vote no on Amendment 4."

On Thursday, when asked about Amendment 4, Trump claimed he was against the six-week ban in Florida and seemed to suggest he might come out in favor in favor of Amendment 4. Later, however, his communications team corrected him.

"I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks. Look, just so you understand, everybody wanted Roe v. Wade terminated for years, 52 years. I got it done. They wanted it to go back to the states. Exceptions are very important for me, for Ronald Reagan, for others that have navigated this very, very interesting and difficult path," the former president and Republican candidate responded to a NBC News reporter when asked about Amendment 4.

The most recent controversy starring Trump on abortion comes in an election campaign where the Republican candidate has wanted to adopt a moderate position, seeking to place himself in the middle of the toughest positions of the pro-life and pro-choice movements.