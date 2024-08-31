Reggaeton artists Anuel AA and Justin Quiles endorse Trump at a rally: "The best president the world has ever seen"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Puerto Rican reggaeton artists Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, two great exponents of Latin urban music, backed former President Donald Trump at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Both singers left high praise for the Republican candidate, whom they called an "honest" man and the "best president" the world and the country "has ever seen.".

"Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here. For me, it's a real blessing to be here. I'm from Puerto Rico. We are a big part of the United States. We depend on the United States," said Anuel AA, one of today's most famous and recognized Hispanic singers.

"Since Trump hasn't been around, Puerto Rico is not a secret. We've been going through a lot as a country. Biden always promised, promised. A lot of politicians have always promised through the years. But all of us know, the world knows, everybody's experienced it. The best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen, his name is President Trump," Anuel continued before asking his fellow countrymen to support the Republican candidate in November.

"Thank you for having me here. To all my Puerto Ricans, let's stay united. Let's vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him. He wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. So let's stand all tall and united. And we all want to remember that. He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let's do things the right way. And let's keep growing. Let's keep growing as a family. And let's make America great again. God bless y'all."

Two Puerto Rican artists, Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, spoke at Trump's rally, stating that all Puerto Ricans support Trump!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BOw9P07ZH0 — TheeAmerican76 (@TheeAmerican76) August 30, 2024

Followed by Anuel, Quiles took the stage and left more words of admiration for the former Republican president.

"I'll also say a few words here. Mr. President, I'm beyond honored to be here with you today. Mr. President, above all, I like you because I always say this: you're not a puppet. I love that about you. Yeah, I really do. I back you because I feel you're the most honest president we ever had. That's true. Saying things how they are, not what you think people want to hear," Quiles said.

"And that's very important. A lot of Latinos stand strong next to President Trump. A lot of Latinos, we love you as well. Thank you for sharing with us back there how important building back Puerto Rico is. And not only building up Puerto Rico but let's make America great again. Let's go"

After their speeches, Trump posed with Quiles and Anuel for photographs in which they wore the signature red cap with the message "Make America Great Again" and also another white version cap with the message "Make Puerto Rico Great Again."

La imagen de Trump con Anuel AA y Justin Quiles en Pensilvania. pic.twitter.com/i6fERpMcn7 — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) August 31, 2024

The endorsement of the reggaeton artists comes at a key moment in electoral terms, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump himself seeking the support of Hispanics, which could tip the balance in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris leads Trump 49% to 36% among Hispanics.

However, despite a 13-point lead for Harris, in 2020, Biden's lead over Trump was much larger, especially in swing states, with margins of 2 votes to 1 or even three votes to 1 in favor of the Democratic candidate.