GE Appliances to invest $1 billion to create America’s largest appliance manufacturing hub

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de septiembre, 2026

GE Appliances announced Wednesday a $1 billion investment in its Appliance Park industrial complex in Louisville, Ky. In a press release, the company stated that the investment aims to expand and modernize its home appliance production and turn the facility into the country's largest home appliance manufacturing center.

One of the project's key focuses will be bringing dryer production back to the United States. This production currently takes place in Mexico. The company will allocate more than $400 million to transform Building 5 at Appliance Park into a high-volume dryer production facility.

In total, the project will allow a larger portion of GE Appliances' laundry product manufacturing to be concentrated in Louisville and will preserve approximately 4,700 manufacturing jobs at Appliance Park once the transformation is complete.

"We’re making major investments to continue modernizing Appliance Park and bring more production to our global headquarters in Louisville," said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances.

"Bringing our laundry and dishwasher manufacturing together gives us a real competitive advantage, with new synergies across our cleaning products and closer connections between the people who design, engineer, and build them. That combination allows us to move faster, accelerate innovation and continue strengthening our industry-leading U.S. manufacturing business," he added.

The announcement is part of a trend toward greater investment in U.S. manufacturing, as companies seek to strengthen their supply chains and reduce their reliance on overseas production. Since 2025, other major companies have also announced multimillion-dollar investments to expand their production in the country, including Apple, Samsung and Toyota, among others.

As for GE Appliances, it is one of the leading home appliance manufacturers in the United States. The company, which has its global headquarters in Louisville, Ky., manufactures products such as refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ranges and dishwashers under brands including GE, GE Profile, Café, Monogram and Hotpoint.