Halloween spending projected to reach a record $13.1 billion

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de octubre, 2025

Halloween is set to break records, with spending that could reach $13.1 billion this year. So revealed an annual survey of consumers by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The estimated figure exceeds the $11.6 billion in 2024 and $12.2 billion in 2023. Average spending per person also reached an all-time high of $114.45.

"Even with concerns about price increases due to tariffs, Halloween continues to resonate with consumers of all ages," explained Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president for industry and consumer sector.

In that regard, it was learned that 79% of shoppers anticipate higher prices due to tariffs, but 73% plan to celebrate (similar to last year). The most popular activities are handing out candy (66%), dressing up (51%) and decorating the home (51%).

"Whether it’s dressing in costume or carving a pumpkin, more consumers plan to take part in Halloween activities and traditions. Retailers are prepared to ensure the shopping experience is a treat for consumers this Halloween season," Cullen highlighted.

Spending is mainly divided, according to projections into three categories: costumes: $4.3 billion (71% of shoppers); decorations: $4.2 billion (78%, up from 2024); candy: $3.9 billion (the most common purchase); and greeting cards: $700 million (38% of shoppers, also up).

Per capita spending Per capita spending has reached an all-time high of $114.45, up nearly $11 from last year and up from the previous record of $108.24 in 2023.





Similarly, the survey indicated that as in 2024, consumers continue to prefer to frontload their purchases. Nearly half (49%) began purchasing products in September or even earlier, up slightly from 47% last year.

Top motivations for shopping early include enjoying the excitement of fall (44%), celebrating a favorite holiday, Halloween (37%), making sure to get desired items (33%) and avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (33%).

Meanwhile, discount stores remain the favorite place to purchase Halloween items with 42% of shoppers opting to buy items there. Meanwhile, in second place are stores specializing in Halloween costumes and products (31%) and online stores (31%). This year, discount stores saw a 5 percentage point increase in their number of shoppers, rising from 37% in 2024.

"For consumers looking to balance their budgets, strategies such as buying early to spread out purchases or shopping at discount stores are just some ways they are being mindful of costs," said Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy at Prosper.

Children's costumes



The survey estimated that $1.4 billion will be spent on children's costumes this year. For Halloween, 2.3 million kids will choose to dress up as Spider-Man, 1.9 million will opt for princesses, 1.7 million for witches, 1.6 million for ghosts and 1.5 million for their favorite superhero.

In the case of adults...



In the case of adult costumes, the estimate is that spending will reach $2 billion this year. Among consumers, 5.6 million plan to dress up as a witch, 2.7 million as a vampire, while 1.6 million will opt for pirate, cat or Batman costumes.

Pets are not far behind. Consumers plan to spend $860 million on costumes primarily for dogs. Among the most popular pet costumes are pumpkins (9.8%), hot dogs (5.4%), bumblebees (4%), ghosts (3.1%) and superheroes (3.1%).