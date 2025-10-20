Government celebrates gas dropping below $3: 'Promises made, promises kept!'

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de octubre, 2025

The price of regular gasoline fell below $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's real-time monitor. Not since December of last year has the cost fallen below that mark, when Joe Biden still occupied the Oval Office.

The nationwide average at 9:40 E.T. Monday stood at $2.970 a gallon, down 7.7 cents from last week's average and down 20.3 cents from last month.

According to the founder of the Texas-based real-time price-tracking company, Patrick De Haan, a gas station in Evans, Colo., even recorded prices of $1.99 a gallon: "It appears to be the first individual retail (though cash) price below $2 in a couple years."

At $2.77 a gallon, Colorado was not, however, the state with the lowest average. Oklahoma took the top spot at $2.464, while California got the last spot at $4,602. Some 35 states had an average price below $2.99 per gallon, according to the same source.

"OPEC+ [a group of oil-producing countries] deserves much of the credit for this trend, having steadily raised oil production for much of 2025," De Haan argued in the Substrack Fuel Insights. "Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months."

Administration celebrates lower prices

Although De Haan disassociated the price drop from White House actions, assuring that its influence was limited, the government pointed to the figures as a promise kept. Reducing prices was one of Donald Trump's main campaign promises, including energy costs.

"Promises made, promises kept!" wrote the administration's rapid response account on social media. Energy Secretary Doug Burgum posted: "American Energy Dominance Agenda is delivering lower gas prices NATIONALLY! The numbers speak for themselves."