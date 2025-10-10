China announces special port tariffs on US-linked ships

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de octubre, 2025

China announced Friday that it will apply special port tariffs to ships operated or built by the United States. The move comes after Washington announced last April that it will levy fees on China-linked ships.

The levies will be collected at Chinese portsfrom October 14, the Chinese Transport Ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Similar fees are expected to go into effect that day for Chinese-built and operated ships arriving in the U.S..

Ships will have to pay $56 per net ton until April, when the rate will increase to $89. Rates will then rise annually.