Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Economy grew more than expected in second quarter

GDP expansion was driven by consumer spending, which was higher than previously estimated.

A supermarket in Glendale, Calif.

A supermarket in Glendale, Calif.AFP/Robyn Beck.

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

Topics:

The Commerce Department raised its estimate for gross domestic product growth between April and July from 3% to 3.3%. The economy grew more than previously expected, driven by consumer spending.

The figure comes after a third revision, which markets had not anticipated, according to consensus data published by the specialist site Trading Economics.

"The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending," the department explained. "These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports."

First-quarter GDP growth was also revised downward, showing a contraction of 0.6% compared with the previous estimate of -0.5%.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking