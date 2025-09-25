Economy grew more than expected in second quarter
GDP expansion was driven by consumer spending, which was higher than previously estimated.
The Commerce Department raised its estimate for gross domestic product growth between April and July from 3% to 3.3%. The economy grew more than previously expected, driven by consumer spending.
The figure comes after a third revision, which markets had not anticipated, according to consensus data published by the specialist site Trading Economics.
"The increase in real GDP in the second quarter primarily reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending," the department explained. "These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports."
First-quarter GDP growth was also revised downward, showing a contraction of 0.6% compared with the previous estimate of -0.5%.
