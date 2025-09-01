Happy Labor Day: Trump brags about economic statistics from his first few months in office

Published by Israel Duro 1 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump celebrated Labor Day by highlighting his administration’s economic achievements during his first seven months in office. In several posts on Truth Social, he claimed that since his inauguration, jobs have increased, inflation and energy prices have fallen—gasoline hit a historic low during the holiday—while wages and consumer spending have risen. He also noted that more than $8 trillion has been collected through tariffs.”

In a Labor Day proclamation signed Aug. 28, Trump blamed his predecessors for the harm done "over the past several decades" to workers, "the beating heart of our economy, the foundation of our strength and the living embodiment of the American dream."

"Tragically, in recent decades, a corrupt political class allowed our manufacturing base to decline. Our jobs were shipped to distant shores, our industries decimated, and our communities weakened, all while building up foreign competitors at the expense of American workers and families."

Workers, a pillar in Trump's return to the White House

Workers have been one of the pillars supporting Trump's bid to return to the White House, with millions of Americans frustrated by the impact of Biden's economic policies on their finances, particularly due to inflation. As a result, the president seized the opportunity to emphasize their importance in his policies:

"Those days ended on January 20, 2025. Every day, my Administration is restoring the dignity of labor and putting the American worker first. We are making it easier to buy American and hire American, breathing new life into our manufacturing cities, and securing fair trade deals that protect our jobs and reward our productivity. We are amassing hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff revenue and ensuring that every product of American craftsmanship is appreciated for its true value in overseas markets. Under my leadership, we are bringing jobs back to America — and those jobs are going to American-born workers."

The revenue success of tariffs

In several posts on Truth Social, Trump highlighted some of these developments. First, tariffs. Contested from the start and with their future pending a Supreme Court ruling to overturn or uphold an appeals court decision that dropped them last week, the president noted that more than $8 trillion (trillion) has been raised thanks to them.

Less inflation, more spending and higher wages

The publication also highlighted the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs since his arrival. Trump then pointed to other achievements of his administration: increased consumer spending, lower inflation, and higher wages.

Labor Day “cheapest” to drive in recent years

To cap it off, the president referenced an Axios report noting that Labor Day will be the "cheapest to drive" in recent years thanks to lower gas prices.