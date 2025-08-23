Hispanics lead in new home purchases in Miami

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de agosto, 2025

Forty-nine percent of new construction condo sales in and around Miami during the past 18 months through June 2025 were by international buyers. Of this total, 86% corresponded to Hispanics.

This was revealed in a report by Miami Realtors, which detailed that the areas with the highest concentration of Hispanics were Downtown Miami, where 99% of international buyers were Latin American; Coconut Grove, with 97% and Brickell, with 79%.

Similarly, the report explained that when governments in the region turn left, more investment comes to the United States. "When Latin American Governments Go Left, the Money Goes North," the study highlighted.

Alfredo Pujol, president-elect of Miami Realtors, noted that beyond ideology, Hispanic Americans invest in Miami because they consider it a safe place for their investments.

"They keep buying because they know the money is here, they can have a value that goes up with real estate prices and they are seeing now the investments they have made before and they keep growing, that's why we keep seeing Hispanics, those from Latin America, buying in Florida," Pujo said in an interview with EFE.

This is not the first time that the Hispanic power in home buying is known. A report released in May showed that Latinos make up more homeowners than ever before.

According to data from the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, in 2024, Hispanic homeownership reached a record 9.8 million households, with 238,000 new Hispanic homeowner households added last year alone.