Amazon announced a $20 billion investment in Pennsylvania

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de junio, 2025

Amazon announced a $20.000 in Pensylvania. The company led by Andy Jassy will build two data centers, which will be located in Salem and Falls counties. The company said the multi-million dollar investment will create about 1,250 jobs and support new workforce development training programs.

In addition to direct jobs, the capital infusion is expected to boost other sectors such as in the construction and data supply chain industries. "The new high-skilled jobs will range from data center engineers and network specialists, to engineering operations managers, security specialists, and many more technical roles," the company said.

Both Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator Dave McCormick took part in the announcement, which took place in Berwick.

"We are watching the rebirth of our state’s competitiveness – and writing the next chapter in our Pennsylvania economic story. With Amazon's commitment of at least $20 billion to build new state-of-the-art data center campuses across our Commonwealth, we just secured the largest private sector investment in the history of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is on the rise – and we’re not slowing down," said Governor Shapiro.

For his part, the Republican senator remarked that the "incredible investment" is the "largest economic development project in Pennsylvania's history." "It will fund the construction of data center campuses in Luzerne and Bucks Counties, creating thousands of jobs in PA. This is a huge win for the Keystone State!

," he added.

David Zapolsky, Amazon's director of global affairs and legal, said the investment reinforces the company's commitment to both the state and "advancing AI innovation."

"By expanding our cloud computing infrastructure, we're investing in Pennsylvania's future through new jobs, workforce development programs, and community initiatives. We look forward to helping drive the next generation of technology innovation, while delivering meaningful benefits for Pennsylvania residents," he continued in a statement.

Since 2010, Amazon invested more than $26 billion in the Keystone State, between infrastructure work and employee compensation. As of then, there are 23 fulfillment and sortation centers and 20 last-mile delivery stations in the state.