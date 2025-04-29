Amazon will not disclose the impact of tariffs after White House called the idea ‘hostile’

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de abril, 2025

Amazon reported that it considered including tariff charges on its discount platform aimed at competing with low-cost Chinese e-commerce companies such as Temu and Shein, but decided against it.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen," an Amazon spokesman told NBC News.

"This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties," the spokesperson added.

The company's decision came after White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday called it "hostile" and a "political act" for Amazon to express a desire to detail the impact of the tariffs on the prices of the products it offers on its platform.

"This is a hostile and political act on Amazon's part, why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration raised inflation to the highest level in 40 years," Leavitt told reporters during a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

In addition, various media outlets explained that President Donald Trump also told Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, his position on the idea.