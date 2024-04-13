Society

Denver defunds police and fire departments to benefit illegal immigrants

The Democratic-run city intends to cut about $45 million in existing public programs and services.

Denver
(MattWright / Wikimedia Commons)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 13, 2024
1 minute read

Denver, known for its "sanctuary city" status, announced it will significantly reduce funding to the Police Department and Fire Department to finance illegal immigrants.

The Democratic-governed city explained that it intends to allocate $89.9 million in services for foreigners. This financing will partly come from the reduction of approximately 45 million dollars in existing public programs and services, including an $8.4 million cut to the Police Department's total operating budget, representing approximately 1.9% of its total operating budget. The Denver Fire Department will also see a significant reduction of $2.5 million, equivalent to approximately 0.8% of its total operating costs.

According to Mayor Mike Johnston, this is the best way to continue helping newcomers without making worse budget cuts to city services.

"So many times we were told that we couldn't be compassionate while still being fiscally responsible. Today is proof that our hardest challenges are still solvable, and that together we are the ones who will solve them," the mayor stated.

However, the redistribution of funds will also affect other municipal departments. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will see its budget reduced by 3.8%, while the Department of Public Health and Environment will suffer a 1.9% decrease, among other budget adjustments.

How the budget will be distributed to immigrants

According to a report from Fox31, Denver plans to distribute the $89.9 million as follows: $51.7 million will go exclusively to shelters and housing for illegal immigrants. Another $9.7 million will be reserved for support services to facilitate the integration of these individuals into the community. Additionally, $6 million will be allocated for transportation, another $9.5 million for one-time capital costs, and $10 million for contingencies. Finally, $3 million is designated to cover program administration costs.

Increase in illegal immigrants in Denver

Colorado's capital has seen a significant increase in its illegal immigrant population, with more than 40,000 undocumented individuals arriving in 2023 alone. This influx has raised the total number of illegal aliens in the city to approximately 710,000 people.

Topics:

Recommendation

Derrick Dearman

Alabama death row inmate calls for his own execution: 'It's the right thing'

Buzón del servicio postal estadounidense (USPS) situado en Mapleton,

The US Postal Service intends to increase the price of its stamps in July

Un gran número de inmigrantes esperan para cruzar la frontera el día antes del fin del Título 42.

Afghan man on terrorist watch list released pending trial after crossing border

Arrestan a un trans vinculado a Antifa por el atentado en la Oficina del Fiscal General de Alabama

Trans Antifa member arrested for attack on Alabama Attorney General's Office

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo publicado en The Hill mostrando el momento en el que una estudiante propalestina protestó por la situación en Gaza durante una cena que ofrecía un decano judío.

Antisemitism in Berkeley: Pro-Palestinian students take advantage of Jewish dean's dinner invitation to protest

Hospital Hermann en Texas

Texas surgeon under investigation for manipulating lists of patients awaiting liver transplants, many of those excluded presumed dead

OJ Simpson murió debiendo más de $100 millones a las familias de Ron Goldman y Nicole Brown

OJ Simpson died owing more than $100 million to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown, the victims in the former NFL star's murder case

Shohei Ohtani, jugador japonés de la MLB.

Baseball star Ohtani's translator accused of stealing more than $16 million from him

Tres marineros varados en una pequeña isla del Pacífico son rescatados gracias a un cartel de "AYUDA" elaborado con hojas de palmeras

Sailors stranded on a small Pacific island are rescued thanks to a "HELP" sign made from palm branches