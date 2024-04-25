Politics Society

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

The legislator died from a heart attack. He took his seat in Congress for the first time in 2013.

Donald Payne Jr., representante demócrata por Nueva Jersey.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 25, 2024
Less than a minute

The Democratic representative for the 10th district of New Jersey, Donald Payne Jr., died from a heart attack this Wednesday. The 65-year-old legislator had other health problems, including diabetes.

Payne Jr. took his seat in the House of Representatives for the first time in early 2013, replacing his father, Donald Payne.

Before serving in Congress, Payne Jr. was a councilman in Newark, New Jersey.

Several party colleagues, such as Democratic Senator Cori Booker, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, took to social media to pay tribute to Payne Jr.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen referencial aeropuerto

Department of Transportation issues new rules: Airlines must provide automatic refunds when a flight is delayed or canceled

Los funcionarios públicos que bloquean usuarios críticos en redes corren el riesgo de ser demandados por violar la Primera Enmienda, dice la Corte Suprema

The Supreme Court orders the Department of Justice to review a January 6 case for an allegedly exaggerated sentence

The University of Texas at Austin

Anti-Israel protesters arrested at a new campus protest in Austin: 'Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas'

The State Department warns of escalating persecution of opponents in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden signs law granting military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

(Fars News/Reuters).

Report: Former top Iranian official who disappeared in 2007 lives in US under false identity

Nancy Pelosi attacks Netanyahu: 'He should resign'

NY squatting crisis: Kathy Hochul strips squatters of tenant protections

Imagen de la Estatua de la Libertad, en Nueva York, teñida de naranja a consecuencia de la nube tóxica proveniente de Canadá.

Roughly 40% of Americans live in areas with high air pollution