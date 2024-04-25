Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

The legislator died from a heart attack. He took his seat in Congress for the first time in 2013.

The Democratic representative for the 10th district of New Jersey, Donald Payne Jr., died from a heart attack this Wednesday. The 65-year-old legislator had other health problems, including diabetes.

Payne Jr. took his seat in the House of Representatives for the first time in early 2013, replacing his father, Donald Payne.

Before serving in Congress, Payne Jr. was a councilman in Newark, New Jersey.

Several party colleagues, such as Democratic Senator Cori Booker, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, took to social media to pay tribute to Payne Jr.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr., a good friend, highly effective public servant and compassionate leader. My prayers and support are with the Payne family and his loved ones during this difficult time. May he forever Rest in Peace. 👑👑👑🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXWkJPhzGv — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 24, 2024

I am heartbroken by the loss of my friend, Donald Payne, Jr. It was an honor to serve Newark and our nation alongside him for nearly 20 years. His dedication to serving others, his deep human decency, and his love of people is a legacy that will last well beyond his passing. pic.twitter.com/nP5yGJS4It — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 24, 2024