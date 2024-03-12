‘Deep state candidate': Rand Paul questions Trump for endorsing former Rep. Mike Rogers for Senate

Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) reacted to former President Donald Trump's endorsement of former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is the favorite to win the Republican nomination for the Senate seat from Michigan.

“Mike has served his Country during a career loaded up with accolades and wins, from the Army to Congress, and now, hopefully, the U.S. Senate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Mike will work closely with me to enact our America First Policies. He will tirelessly fight to Secure the Border, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, Strengthen our Military / Veteran Support, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” the former president continued. “Mike Rogers will be a Great and Powerful Senator for Michigan, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE KNOWS HOW TO WIN!”

However, despite the fact that Rogers is dominating in the polls and now has the support of Trump, who will help him position himself even better in the Republican race, Rand Paul recalled the former representative's dark past, whom he called a “Deep State candidate.”

“Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trumps,” Paul wrote in a post on X (Twitter) where he attached a video of Rogers criticizing Trump. “You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice?”

In another post citing his original post, Paul was even more aggressive toward Trump: “If he's good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP?”

If he’s good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP? https://t.co/Da0Fq7ty7Z — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 11, 2024

Rand Paul was not the only one who questioned support for Rogers or has criticized the former congressman in recent days for his record as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, for example, recalled on X that Rogers supported the Patriot Act, which allows the federal government to have access to information about people and companies under the protection of national security.

GOP Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers has long been one of the most steadfast servants of the US Security State -- along with Dianne Feinstein, at his side here. I forgot about this but it's consistent with his character. He's running against civil libertarian @justinamash. https://t.co/DjyPjiAAaL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 5, 2024

Rogers' main adversary, former Rep. Justin Amash, a libertarian lawyer who represented Michigan's 3rd district for 10 years in Congress, has also questioned his current rival for having defended, promoted and designed a "surveillance state" in the U.S.

Mike Rogers might have the worst record of anyone I served with in Congress. He not only voted for the surveillance state, he was one of its chief architects. pic.twitter.com/dq97yujocR — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 11, 2024