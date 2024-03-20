Dan Schneider, former Nickelodeon producer, apologizes for his behavior after the broadcast of 'Quiet on Set'

Schneider posted a video on YouTube in which he apologizes for the alleged inappropriate behavior he committed during the filming of the children's series “Drake and Josh,” “iCarly” and “The Amanda Show,” among others.

Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider's behavior has been the subject of public scrutiny for years. Schneider, known for producing popular kids’ shows such as "Drake and Josh," "iCarly," "All That" and "The Amanda Show," fell from grace years ago when many of the youth stars who starred in these shows claimed to be the subject of alleged abuse and improper behavior.

This caused Schneider and Nickelodeon to go their separate ways in 2018, but the actors, unhappy with this decision, chose to share, little by little, their experiences with the public. These stories have shocked viewers, and they were expanded upon in "Quiet on Set," the documentary that Investigation Discovery broadcast last weekend in which several performers revealed the abuse they were subjected to during the recording of these shows.

Given this, Schneider had no choice but to speak out and publicly apologize for what happened. He did so through a YouTube video posted on his channel by "iCarly" actor Bobbie K. Bowman, also known as BooG!e.

He played T-Bo in the youth fiction starring Miranda Cosgrove, Dan Schneider had a conversation with him on his YouTube channel. In it, they talked about "Quiet on Set," and where the former producer took the opportunity to publicly apologize, assuring that watching the documentary was "difficult" and "embarrassing," especially the part in which they referred to the "massages" that Schneider forced the young performers to give:

Facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret — and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology. It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation. There were lots of people there who witnessed it who also may have felt uncomfortable. So I owe them an apology, as well.

Dan Schneider apologizes for the jokes

Surprising, however, was the main reason why Schneider asked for forgiveness. It was not because of the alleged abuses, but because of the content of what appeared in the shows that, on several occasions, was described as "questionable." And for that, according to the former producer in statements reported by NBC, he believes they should be cut out of reruns of said shows:

Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny. Now we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens. I have no problem with that. Let's cut those jokes out of the show.

Along with this, the former producer confirmed the need for professional psychologists during the filming of children's shows. This was something he did not see necessary while he was the main producers of several of these series: "If a kid doesn’t want to be on a TV show, they can opt out."

Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow in “Zoey 101,” stated that Dan Schneider's apologies were worthless. In response to the video that the former producer uploaded to YouTube, she issued another statement in front of Nickelodeon's offices in Burbank, Calif., in which she again insisted on the need to protect child actors and assured that what Dan Schneider did to her and other actors should never be allowed to happen again:

I don’t feel bad for you, Dan Schneider, because it’s sad that it took you this long to apologize to us. Not only did you bully me, you actually put me in a situation where creeps are going to look at me in a certain way as a child. You’re embarrassed? That’s a joke.