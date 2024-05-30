Society

Daily Wire: Justice Department investigated Moms For Liberty to the same extent as the KKK

"We reject the notion that advocating for parental rights and the well-being of children is an act of hate," said Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms For Liberty.

Captura de pantalla de la cuenta de Youtube de Moms For Liberty donde se puede ver a miembros de la organización sosteniendo carteles con el nombre 'Moms For Liberty'.
(Moms For Liberty / YouTube)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 30, 2024
The Justice Department's "hate" unit monitored the activities of Moms for Liberty in the same way it tracked those of the Ku Klux Klan. This was revealed by internal emails accessed by The Daily Wire.

"Moms For Liberty was tracked by the DOJ’s Community Relations Service (CRS) alongside symbols such as the noose, the Confederate flag, and the swastika. The only other groups whose movements were similarly tracked, the emails show, were the Ku Klux Klan, a second KKK-style group, and the Oath Keepers," The Daily Wire explained.

The Community Relations Service aims to prevent and respond to community tensions and hate crimes, prejudice, harassment and discrimination. Additionally, it was learned that the service tracked targets like Moms for Liberty through Google Alerts.

"The DOJ did not return a request for comment on why it was tracking Moms for Liberty. It appears to have used its tracking of Moms for Liberty to identify school boards considering enacting conservative-leaning education policy. It then pressured school boards to defer to the DOJ to resolve the differences of opinion between duly-elected conservative officials and leftist activists, instead of enacting platforms they won elections on," The Daily Wire detailed.

In that sense, The Daily Wire explained that there is no evidence or any indication that Moms For Liberty has committed any hate crime. However, it maintains, the Justice Department continued to operate on the premise that the organization was on the same level as radical  groups.

Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms For Liberty, rejected the situation, noting that the organization's role is simply to defend the rights of parents. "We reject the notion that advocating for parental rights and the well-being of children is an act of hate and we call on the Department of Justice to clarify its position on this matter," she stressed.

