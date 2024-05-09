'Culturally appropriate' food and unlimited showers: The demands of a group of migrants at Denver City Hall

The inhabitants of an illegal camp are requesting that the city council fulfill a series of demands before agreeing to relocate to a city shelter.

The situation in Denver, Colorado, has become contentious after a group of illegal immigrants camped under a bridge sent a letter to the local government. The city asked the people from the encampment to vacate the site and relocate to a city shelter. However, the immigrants are insisting that they will only comply if the city council meets their demands.

As reported by Fox 31, the group has stated that they will only vacate their makeshift camp if their demands, outlined in the letter, are met. A top priority for the immigrant group is food. They completely refuse to be fed pre-cooked meals and demand on being provided with fresh ingredients to cook their own meals.

The food must also be "culturally appropriate" for the immigrants and must be "provided by the city council." According to Fox 31, their requested items include "rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions." They also demand that "people will not be punished for bringing in and eating outside food," according to the letter collected by the local media.

Below is the complete list of the camp group's demands, as reported by Fox 31: