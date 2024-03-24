Sports

Copa América 2024 groups are complete with the arrival of Canada and Costa Rica

The two teams qualified after beating Trinidad and Tobago and Honduras.

JUAN PEñA
March 24, 2024
Canada and Costa Rica join the group stage of the 2024 Copa América after winning their final CONCACAF matches to qualify. The sides will take their places in groups A and D, completing the groups for the championship.

Canada won 2-0 against Trinidad and Tobago this Saturday, allowing the Canadian team to earn a place in Group A of the Copa América. They will have to fight in the group stage with Argentina, Peru and Chile to advance to the quarterfinals.

Costa Rica also won their respective match against Honduras, which ended 3-1 in favor of the Costa Ricans. It thus enters group D along with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay.

These two teams were the last to join the groups that will compete starting June 20 for the most prestigious soccer trophy in the Americas. From each group only two teams will advance. Those eight teams will then compete in the quarterfinals.

With the latest additions, these are the final groups:

Group A

  • Argentina
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Canada

B Group

  • Mexico
  • Ecuador
  • Venezuela
  • Jamaica

Group C

  • United States
  • Uruguay
  • Panama
  • Bolivia

Group D

  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Paraguay
  • Costa Rica

