Conor McGregor will officially return to the UFC on June 29

Conor McGregor's return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been confirmed. The Irish fighter will face Michael Chandler at the UFC 303 event on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada).

The Notorious, 35, will go after his 23rd professional victory for mixed martial arts (MMA). So far, they have 22 wins (19 of them by knockout) and 6 losses.

In March, McGregor confirmed that he would return to the UFC in time to fight Chandler, although he did not specify the date the fight would take place. "Yes, against Michael Chandler. I'm gonna bust him up. If I say it, I do it," The 'Notorious' fighter said when asked about his return to the octagon.

It's been almost three years since his last fight. On July 10, 2021, McGregor broke his leg fighting against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.