Society

Chicago: Memorial Day weekend shootings leave five dead and 24 injured

The Police were unable to arrest any suspects related to the deaths on this holiday.

Policía de Chicago (Creative Commons)
Policía de Chicago (Creative Commons)
JUAN PEñA
May 27, 2024
1 minute read

Memorial Day weekend in Chicago ended with several shootings in the city that claimed the lives of at least five people and left 24 others injured. These are the figures offered this Monday by the Police. Among the fatalities is a girl who was only five years old.

According to Police sources, at least five different shootings were recorded throughout this holiday weekend. After the shooting in which the five-year-old girl died, no suspects were arrested. The events occurred Sunday around 3:32 a.m. in the 200 block of Campbell Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood.

There, a group of individuals opened fire on another in the street. The minor was inside a parked vehicle when she was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. In the same shooting, a 24-year-old man was injured after being shot in the thigh.

Another man died the same night in the West Side neighborhood when he was shot in the street. The individual was walking when a group approached and began shooting. These are the few details available to the Police, who could not certify whether the dead man belonged to the attacking group or if he was the target of a fight between gangs. Two women were injured in this incident and no arrests were made in connection with the attack.

Two more people were killed in a shooting that occurred on Friday. They were two men, aged 20 and 21, residents of the city of Chicago and identified by authorities as Victor Rodrigues and Jaime Serrano. Both were shot in the head.

Of all the shootings that occurred during Memorial Day weekend, none resulted in the arrest of any suspects. These are lower figures than the previous year, when 53 people were injured in gun attacks and 11 of them died.

Topics:

Recommendation

El exoficial de la Marina Michael Cassidy, acusado de cometer un delito de odio por destruir un altar satánico en la Legislatura de Iowa

All charges are dropped against former military man Michael Cassidy, the man who destroyed the satanic altar in the Iowa state Capitol

Johnny Wactor

Actor Johnny Wactor, recognized for his role in the series 'General Hospital,' is murdered in Los Angeles

Composición propia a partir de una captura de pantalla de un video de The Free Press que muestra a Zoraya ter Beek

European media confirms the death by euthanasia of Zoraya ter Beek, young Dutch woman who reignited the debate on assisted suicide

Captura de pantalla de un video de WFAA que muestra los destrozos en Texas tras un tornado el domingo 16 de mayo de 2024.

Texas: Tornado leaves at least seven dead, including two children

Imagen de archivo del aeropuerto

Memorial Day weekend: Historical record at airports and storm and tornado warnings

Imagen exterior del cine AMC de Braintree donde ha ocurrido el presunto apuñalamiento.

Four girls injured in stabbing attack at an AMC theater in Braintree, Mass.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam for alleged "possession of soft drugs"

Captura de pantalla de un video de CBS Pittsburgh que muestra al estadounidense Bryan Hagerich reencontrándose con su familia tras volver de las Islas Turcas y Caicos.

Video: Bryan Hagerich, one of the Americans detained in Turks and Caicos, is reunited with his family

Los dolientes se reúnen en un monumento de flores en la Escuela Primaria Robb en Uvalde, Texas, el lunes 30 de mayo de 2022. Un tiroteo masivo días antes dejó 19 niños y dos adultos muertos en la escuela primaria.

The families of the victims of the Uvalde shooting sue Meta and the creators of the video game 'Call of Duty'