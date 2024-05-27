Chicago: Memorial Day weekend shootings leave five dead and 24 injured

Memorial Day weekend in Chicago ended with several shootings in the city that claimed the lives of at least five people and left 24 others injured. These are the figures offered this Monday by the Police. Among the fatalities is a girl who was only five years old.

According to Police sources, at least five different shootings were recorded throughout this holiday weekend. After the shooting in which the five-year-old girl died, no suspects were arrested. The events occurred Sunday around 3:32 a.m. in the 200 block of Campbell Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood.

There, a group of individuals opened fire on another in the street. The minor was inside a parked vehicle when she was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. In the same shooting, a 24-year-old man was injured after being shot in the thigh.

Another man died the same night in the West Side neighborhood when he was shot in the street. The individual was walking when a group approached and began shooting. These are the few details available to the Police, who could not certify whether the dead man belonged to the attacking group or if he was the target of a fight between gangs. Two women were injured in this incident and no arrests were made in connection with the attack.

Two more people were killed in a shooting that occurred on Friday. They were two men, aged 20 and 21, residents of the city of Chicago and identified by authorities as Victor Rodrigues and Jaime Serrano. Both were shot in the head.

Of all the shootings that occurred during Memorial Day weekend, none resulted in the arrest of any suspects. These are lower figures than the previous year, when 53 people were injured in gun attacks and 11 of them died.