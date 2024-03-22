The incident took place in El Paso, Texas, where a good part of the group was finally detained and the videos are being examined to determine who attacked the border authorities.

The city of El Paso, Texas, witnessed a scene depicting Donald Trump's version of an "invasion" after visiting the southern border. It turns out that a large group of immigrants fought with border authorities, broke wires and tried to enter the United States illegally. The incident was recorded and it did not take long for it to go viral.

According to the video, captured by The New York Post, hundreds of people struggled with members of the Texas National Guard and then ran toward the border wall that prevented them from entering the country.

The tumult began when a family unit was allowed passage, which led to a group of approximately 300 immigrants trying to force their way across, according to police sources who talked to Fox News.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaos and riots are erupting as Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Attempt to Storm the Border Wall 📌#EIPaso | #Texas Currently, chaos and riots are erupting as hundreds of illegal migrants in El Paso, Texas, have reached their breaking point with the Texas National… pic.twitter.com/jAl0sqKK1r — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 21, 2024

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, spoke with the aforementioned media and revealed the outcome: all those involved were detained and security agents are reviewing the tapes to identify those who have attacked soldiers. Although those who crossed will be processed for deportation, they will retain the ability to apply for asylum. More arrests related to property destruction and assault are expected to follow.

To combat this situation, Texas has implemented a series of measures that were partly blocked by the Biden Administration. One of them was the enactment of the law known as SB4, which allows Texas law enforcement to detain and imprison those who cross the border illegally, without the need for a federal permit. After being detained, immigrants could choose to accept a state judge's order to leave the country or face a charge of misdemeanor illegal entry. Those who do not leave the country after receiving the expulsion order could be arrested again and charged with a more serious crime.

Although the Supreme Court(SCOTUS) endorsed the legislation promoted by Abbott, they warned that the high court could reevaluate the Texas law in the absence of a decision in the Fifth Circuit.

Indeed, just hours after the announcement by the country's highest court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 in favor of blocking the legislation again.