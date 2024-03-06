Champions League: Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane send PSG and Bayern to the quarterfinals

The French side dominated its match against Real Sociedad from start to finish, and the German team came back against Lazio.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich became the first two teams to qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Both the French and German teams started as favorites before the round of 16 began, and they managed to stand their ground.

Kylian Mbappé was decisive in PSG's victory against Real Sociedad (2-1). The Spanish team could do nothing to stop the French forward who, at the moment, is one of the best players in the world.

Mbappé put his team ahead in the 15th minute thanks to a stunning individual play (0-1). In the second half, Mbappé increased the lead in the 56th minute with an unstoppable shot for the goalkeeper (0-2). Real Sociedad, who qualified for the round of 16 as one of the surprises of the tournament, scored a few minutes before the end of the game with a strike from Mikel Merino (1-2).

The aggregate score of the match ended 4-1 in favor of the French team, as PSG won the first leg 2-0.

Harry Kane avoids upset

Bayern Munich entered the second leg with a disadvantage after the defeat suffered in the first leg against Lazio in Italy. The German team was dominant from the beginning and defeated its rival (3-0) to once again be among the eight best in Europe.

Just as Mbappé was the key man at PSG, at Bayern that role was assumed by Harry Kane. The English striker scored two of his team's three goals in the 39th minute (1-0) and 66th minute (3-0). Thomas Müller, in the 47th minute, scored the goal that put the German side in position to advance (0-2).

With this victory, Bayern came back and sealed their place in the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 3-1.