Carl Erskine, the last member of the 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97

During his 12-year career, which he spent entirely with the Dodgers, the former major leaguer went 122-78.

Carl Erskine, el último de los 'Boys of Summer'
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 17, 2024
The Dodgers announced that Carl Erskine, baseball legend and last surviving member of 'Boys of Summer,' has died at the age of 97. During his 12-year career, which he spent entirely with the Dodgers, Erskine posted a 122-78 record with a 4.00 ERA.

Erskine was selected to the All-Star Game in 1954 and was part of the Brooklyn Dodgers team that won the World Series in 1955. In addition, he threw two no-hitters and set a historical record with 14 strikeouts in a complete game during Game 3 of the 1953 World Series against the Yankees, according to data collected by the official website of Major League Baseball (MLB).

"The Dodgers mourn the passing of one of the team’s all-time greats, Carl Erskine, at the age of 97. Carl was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a true ally to Jackie Robinson and more in the pursuit of equality, and a pioneering advocate for those with special needs, inspired by his son, Jimmy. We send our sincere sympathies and best wishes to his family," the team wrote on their X account.

In that sense, the MLB recalled that "Erskine, an integral part of several Dodgers teams that won pennants in the 1940s and 1950s, was the last living player to be part of the famous 'Boys of Summer,' narrated in Roger Kahn's revered 1972 book. In that sense, the president and CEO of the Dodgers, Stan Kasten, highlighted the work of the major leaguers on and off the field. Erskine was also a social activist.

He was as much a hero off the field as he was on the field – which given the brilliance of his pitching is saying quite a lot. His support of the Special Olympics and related causes, inspired by his son Jimmy – who led a life beyond all expectations when he was born with Down Syndrome, cemented his legacy. We celebrate the life of 'Oisk' as we extend our sympathies to his wife, Betty, and their family.

Topics:

