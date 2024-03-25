Society

Boston: Activists demand $15 billion from 'white churches' to fund reparations for black community

African-American organizations intend to invest the money in urban development projects in black neighborhoods, in addition to cash payments to families suffering from the effects of slavery in previous generations.

Reparaciones a los negros de Boston
(CBS/YOUTUBE)
JUAN PEñA
March 25, 2024
1 minute read

Activists demanding reparations to the African-American community in Boston recently called for "white churches" to participate in paying reparations to the community due to slavery. The movement's leadership stressed this after their last meeting.

Last Saturday, a group of Christian clergy from different Boston congregations gathered to call on Boston's "white churches" to support reparations for the transatlantic slave trade and lend financial support to the effort by investing in the city's black community. The meeting was organized by the Boston People's Reparations Commission, a civic group that lobbies the Boston City Council for initiatives in reparations for the African American community.

The city of Boston has its own reparations task force. Among the options being considered is the distribution of payments for a total amount of $15 billion to the African-American community. This amount was proposed in February by activists, who claimed that the wealth of the city of Boston was generated by the transatlantic slave trade.

"We call sincerely and with a heart filled with faith and Christian love for our white churches to join us and not be silent around this issue of racism and slavery and commit to reparations," said Rev. Kevin Peterson, who heads the Boston People's Reparations Commission, during the meeting.

"We point to them in Christian love to publicly atone for the sins of slavery," said Rev. Peterson. "And we ask them to publicly commit to a process of reparations where they will extend their great wealth — tens of millions of dollars among some of those churches — into the black community," the reparations activist added.

According to a letter from the activist group obtained by The Boston Globe, the group is asking white churches to set aside funds for cash payments and to fund urban development projects in African-American neighborhoods in the city.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo de una mujer sosteniendo una pancarta en la que se lee "Las personas trans también existen en Córcega" durante la marcha del orgullo LGBT "Marcha de la libertad", la primera de este tipo en Bastia, en la isla mediterránea francesa de Córcega, el 17 de junio de 2023.

Trans treatments on minors, "one of the biggest ethical scandals in the history of medicine"

Beverly Hills

Luxury squatters: criminals settle in million-dollar mansions in Beverly Hills

Imagen de archivo de un puma en California tomada en el año 2011.

Mountain lion that killed 21-year-old hiker in Northern California captured and killed

Captura de pantalla del mapa meteorológico proporcionado por el National Weather Service con la tormenta invernal prevista para el martes 26 de marzo de 2024.

Winter storm dumps heavy rain, snow across much of Central Plains

Kaylee Gain

The student Kaylee Gain who was brutally beaten by a 15-year-old girl in Missouri is out of the ICU and recovering

Ozempic

Ozempic: Most Americans believe the drug should only be used to treat health problems

Unos abuelos pasean a sus nietos por una calle de Melbourne el 28 de junio de 2021, tras la publicación del Informe Intergeneracional 2021, según el cual la economía de Australia crecerá más despacio en los próximos 40 años de lo previsto anteriormente, en gran parte debido al menor crecimiento de la población causado por la disminución de la migración relacionada con la pandemia y una menor tasa de fertilidad.

Demographic winter: US threatened by plummeting fertility rate

Junta Escolar de Fairfax presta juramento sobre una pila de libros LGBT

Radical Islam is attacking American education

Filip Szyller

Private property at risk: Squatting crisis takes hold in the US