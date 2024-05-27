Society Sports

Bill Walton, a giant in NBA history, dies at 71

The renowned basketball player died "after a long battle against cancer."

El jugador de baloncesto estadounidense Bill Walton llega a los Premios NBA 2019 en Barker Hangar el 24 de junio de 2019 en Santa Mónica, California
(Lisa O'Connor / AFP)
AFP
May 27, 2024
2 minutes read

(AFP) American center Bill Walton, winner of two NBA rings and member of the Hall of Fame, died this Monday at the age of 71 due to cancer.

The North American basketball league, which chose him twice on its list of the best players in history, said in a statement that Walton died "after a long battle against cancer" and "surrounded by his family."

"Bill Walton was truly unique (...) He redefined the center position with his unique abilities," described NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "As a beloved member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him."

A collegiate star at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Walton had a short but extraordinary career in the NBA when he was drafted as a first-round pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974.

In 1977, this intimidating 2.11m tall center reciprocated the franchise's trust by leading them to the only title in their history, and he was elected MVP (Most Valuable Player) during the NBA Finals against Julius Erving's Philadelphia 76ers.

In 1978, he was chosen MVP of the season and had already made two appearances in the All-Star Game.

In addition to his mastery of painting, Walton was recognized for his unmistakable 'hippie' air, wearing a ribbon on the front to tame his red hair in his early years.

An activist against the Vietnam War, Walton battled successfully against rivals such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the court until continued injuries slowed his career.

Chronic foot problems caused him conflicts with the Trail Blazers and led him to spend the entire following season on the bench.

"He spread joy"

In 1979, he left Portland to move to San Diego, then home of the Clippers. He played for this franchise for six years, but in two of them, he could not compete due to injuries.

"We have lost one of the best players and personalities this franchise, this sport and this region have ever known," the Clippers said Monday. "He defined the game as a player, as a commentator and as an ambassador, spreading joy for generations."

In his last stage in the league, Walton played for the iconic Boston Celtics, with whom he won his second championship in 1986.

Although the legendary Larry Bird exercised the team's leadership, Walton still reserved a key role for himself and was awarded Best Sixth Man on the court.

After playing 10 seasons in the NBA, Walton retired with averages of 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks and began another successful two-decade career as a television commentator.

Among many other recognitions, Walton was part of the list of the 50 best players in history that the NBA compiled in 1996 upon celebrating half a century of existence. In 2021, he repeated his presence in that exclusive club, later expanded to 75 players.

His son Luke also played in the NBA between 2003 and 2013, achieving two rings with the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise he coached between 2016 and 2019.

Topics:

Recommendation

Josef Newgarden celebra su victoria en las 500 millas de Indianápolis.

Josef Newgarden wins his second Indianapolis 500 in a thrilling finish

El pívot francés del Panathinaikos Atenas #26 Mathias Lessort (I) celebra con sus compañeros tras el partido final de la Final Four de la Euroliga masculina de baloncesto entre el Real Madrid y el Panathinaikos en Berlín, Alemania, el 26 de mayo de 2024

Panathinaikos surprises Real Madrid and wins the Euroleague Basketball

Policía de Chicago (Creative Commons)

Chicago: Memorial Day weekend shootings leave five dead and 24 injured

Cementerio de héroes de guerra.

Memorial Day: Honoring our nation's heroes

Tormentas y tornados en Houston

Storms and tornadoes leave at least 21 people dead during Memorial Day weekend

América beats Cruz Azul 1-0 and becomes champion of the Mexican Clausura-2024

26 de mayo de 2024; Dallas, Texas, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (77) controla el balón contra el pívot de los Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert (27) en el segundo cuarto durante el tercer partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

NBA Playoffs: Irving and Doncic put the Mavericks one step away from the Finals

El exoficial de la Marina Michael Cassidy, acusado de cometer un delito de odio por destruir un altar satánico en la Legislatura de Iowa

All charges are dropped against former military man Michael Cassidy, the man who destroyed the satanic altar in the Iowa state Capitol

Johnny Wactor

Actor Johnny Wactor, recognized for his role in the series 'General Hospital,' is murdered in Los Angeles