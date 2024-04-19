Biden's most recent lapse: "They never found" the body of his uncle who died in the war "because there used to be a lot of cannibals in that part of New Guinea"

The president stated that Lt. Ambrose J. Finnegan was eaten by people. However, records report that he was flying a plane that was "forced to ditch in the ocean."

President Joe Biden is once again generating controversy. This time, he suggested that his uncle, who died because his plane was shot down in combat in World War II, was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea:

They shot him down in New Guinea and never found the body because there used to be a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea.

Biden paid tribute to his uncle, 2nd Lt. Ambrose J. Finnegan, in a speech at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, after visiting a war memorial. However, the president's version of how he died is different from official records.

The Defense Accounting Agency (POW/MIA) states that the plane Finnegan was on was headed to New Guinea when it was "forced to ditch in the ocean for unknown reasons." Three crew members died instantly, while one survived and was rescued by a nearby boat.

The White House issues correction

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the version from official records and stated that Finnegan "lost his life when the military plane he was traveling in crashed in the Pacific after taking off near New Guinea." To clear up the situation, she said that it had been "incredibly emotional and important" for Biden to be able to honor his uncle.

You saw him respond to all of you when asked about the moment yesterday and his uncle, who lost his life when the military aircraft he was on crashed in the Pacific after taking off near New Guinea. The President highlighted his uncle's story as he made the case for honoring our sacred commitment to equip those we send to war and take care of them and their families when they come home.

Although Joe Biden's son served in Iraq, he did not die there. Instead, he died of brain cancer in 2015. Joseph Beau Biden III, Iraq War veteran and former Delaware attorney general, died at the age of 46 after battling cancer for several years.