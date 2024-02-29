Biden says he's 'doing great' after annual physical, but refuses to take cognitive test

Despite concerns about his mental acuity, the president joked that doctors' only concern is that he looks "too young."

Amid growing concerns about the president's mental health, Joe Biden claims to be in good health after his annual physical evaluation. Despite this, uncertainty persists as the president continues to avoid undergoing a cognitive test.

This Wednesday, after concluding a speech in Washington about his plans to combat crime, several journalists approached Biden to ask him about his annual medical check-up and whether it had raised any concerns.

The 81-year-old president, who has come under increasing scrutiny, especially after a report highlighting his memory problems, chose to downplay the issue and joke that the doctors who evaluated him think he looks "too young."

"Everything is great. There is nothing different than last year," he said.

The results of the physical examination

The president's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, published a report on Biden's annual physical examination in which he assures that the president continues to be able to perform his duties.

O'Connor stated that the president is being treated for a series of ailments due to his age, such as "sleep apnea, a-fib with normal ventricular response, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet."

Despite this, the doctor stated that no new concerns were identified and that the president is a "healthy, active, robust, 81-year-old male, who remains fit to execute the duties of the presidency."

However, this annual evaluation does not include the cognitive test that has been so requested of the president after the report by special counsel Robert Hur that raised doubts about Biden's mental acuity.

Biden should demonstrate his cognitive ability

In a recent interview, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated that Biden should demonstrate to Americans that he has the mental acuity necessary to face another presidential term.

Kennedy Jr. argued that the United States is going through one of the most challenging times in recent history and that a leader capable of articulating solutions for the American people is required. Emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, he highlighted the importance of having a president who can respond effectively to crises.

"Our children's lives are dependent on that 3:00 a.m. call. And we need to know that we have a president who can wake up in the middle of the night and who is on his feet and thinking about those things," he said.