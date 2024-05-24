Sports

Barcelona dismisses Xavi Hernández

The Spaniard will coach his last game with the team this Sunday in Seville.

FC Barcelona announced this Friday the dismissal of its coach and legend of the Spanish club, Xavi Hernández, after a season in which the team failed to win a trophy.

"In a meeting that took place at the Joan Gamper Sports City, President Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season," the club explained in a statement.

The team detailed that Vice President Rafa Yuste and Sports Director Anderson Luís de Souza Deco, as well as Xavi's assistants, Óscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were also present at the meeting.

Xavi will coach his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville. Barcelona explained that in the coming days they will report on the new structure of the team.

"FC Barcelona wants to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world," the team added.

Leading the team since November 2021, when he arrived to replace Ronald Koeman, Xavi is amidst a complicated season in Barcelona that will end without any titles.

Furthermore, the decision comes after several rumors about Hernández's departure. Xavi had reported in January that he would depart at the end of this season. However, he later backed down and said he would continue leading the team.

Meanwhile, the media explained that Hernández's departure was finalized after the coach pointed out the club's financial difficulties that prevented them bolstering the squad, unlike what happened with other elite European clubs, such as Real Madrid. These comments, according to the media, did not please the club's board.

