Authorities make four arrests after finding two bodies linked to the disappearance of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley in Oklahoma

The two women disappeared more than two weeks ago and the investigation is trying to identify the two bodies found.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Texas County Sheriff's Department and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are advancing investigations into the disappearance of two women in Oklahoma. The Texas County Sheriff arrested four people and investigators found two bodies that were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine their identity as well as the cause of death.

"Tad Bert Cullum, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams, 50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly, and 44-year-old Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron Counties. All four individuals were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree," police said in a statement.

Authorities recalled that on March 30, 2024, the Texas County Sheriff's Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39.

"Their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County. OSBI special agents immediately began investigating the vehicle and determined there was evidence to indicate foul play." they reported.