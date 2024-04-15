Society

Authorities make four arrests after finding two bodies linked to the disappearance of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley in Oklahoma

The two women disappeared more than two weeks ago and the investigation is trying to identify the two bodies found.

Investigan la desaparición de Veronica Butler y Jilian Kelley
(Captura de pantalla News Nation)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 15, 2024
Less than a minute

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Texas County Sheriff's Department and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are advancing investigations into the disappearance of two women in Oklahoma. The Texas County Sheriff arrested four people and investigators found two bodies that were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine their identity as well as the cause of death.

"Tad Bert Cullum, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams, 50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly, and 44-year-old Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron Counties. All four individuals were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree," police said in a statement.

Authorities recalled that on March 30, 2024, the Texas County Sheriff's Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39.

"Their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County. OSBI special agents immediately began investigating the vehicle and determined there was evidence to indicate foul play." they reported.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla de un video donde se puede ver el camión de 18 ruedas que embistió contra una oficina pública en Texas el 13 de abril de 2024.

One dead and several injured after a truck rams into Texas Department of Public Safety office

La esperanza de vida aumentó | Wikimedia Commons

The end of the covid-19 pandemic led to a slight increase in life expectancy

Roberto Cavalli

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Denver

Denver defunds police and fire departments to benefit illegal immigrants

Ashley Allison

CNN contributor says black community felt 'represented' by OJ Simpson because he was on trial for the murder of 'two white people'

Fachada de un gimnasio Planet Fitness situado en Manchester.

North Carolina man arrested for walking around naked in front of underage girl in Planet Fitness locker room

David Hogg, defensor del control de armas.

Video: Chinese immigrant masterfully responds to gun control activist David Hogg

Derrick Dearman

Alabama death row inmate calls for his own execution: 'It's the right thing'

Buzón del servicio postal estadounidense (USPS) situado en Mapleton,

The US Postal Service intends to increase the price of its stamps in July