Authorities reported that a man was arrested for breaking and entering into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Similarly, it was learned that at approximately 6:40 a.m., at least one person broke a window to enter Getty House, the official residence.

Mayor's spokesperson, Zach Seidl, said in a statement that neither the mayor nor her family were harmed in the incident. "Mayor Bass and her family were not harmed and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," Seidl wrote on her X account.

Meanwhile, police sources told CNN that they are continuing to investigate the case. This is the second time that Bass has been the victim of a home invasion while working as a public official.

"In September 2022, while Bass held a seat in the House of Representatives and was running for mayor, another home where she lived was robbed and two firearms were stolen," CNN recalled.