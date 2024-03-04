Argentine President Javier Milei completes the closure of Télam, the public news agency

The Argentine president had defined it as unnecessary to finance public media in a country with more than 40% poverty.

Argentine President Javier Milei kept his promise to close the public news agency Télam, one of the announcements he made in his first speech before Congress last Friday.

As Voz Media was able to verify, the Télam website only returns the message "page under reconstruction: the page you are trying to view is under reconstruction."

Some employees organized in the Somos Télam group claimed on social networks that the media building had been fenced off by the police. They also called to participate in a demonstration planned for noon this Monday.

Ataque a la libertad de expresión. Vallan un medio público, Télam, en plena medianoche. El gobierno nacional esta llevando adelante uno de los peores ataques a la libertad de expresión en los últimos 40 años de democracia. pic.twitter.com/A2mY3CX4jK — Somos Télam (@somostelam) March 4, 2024

🚨URGENTE🚨 👉🏻El Gobierno ACABA de cerrar TÉLAM En vez de haber sido un medio de PROPAGANDA KIRCHNERISTA, hubieran hecho PERIODISMO de calidad. Uno cosecha lo que siembra. REVIENTEN. pic.twitter.com/Dm2Q81s4jw — Tano Giuliani (@TanoGiuliani) March 4, 2024

Milei had spoken against the public media during the campaign, denouncing that they operated as propaganda centers rather than information services. He also pointed out that it is unnecessary for the Argentine taxpayer to finance similar companies, especially in a country with such high poverty rates.

This Sunday's measure is part of a broad plan of cuts by the president, colloquially known as the "chainsaw plan." It includes measures such as the reduction of ministries, the end of benefits for public officials and the closure of institutions financed by the taxpayer, such as the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (INADI). And now, Telam.