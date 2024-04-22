Antisemitic violence flares up at the country's most prestigious universities: They 'cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety'

A Columbia University rabbi urged Jewish students to stay home due to the risk of being assaulted on campus. At Yale, a female journalism student was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag.

Antisemitic violence is increasing and spreading at Ivy League schools. Elie Buechler, a rabbi at the Orthodox Union Jewish Learning Initiative at Columbia University, asked the university's Jewish students not to attend campus and stay home due to the risk of being attacked, after being threatened in anti-Israel protests.

Buechler sent a message to students stating that the violent protests at the university "have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety":

It pains me deeply to say that I strongly recommend that you return home as soon as possible and stay home until the reality on and around campus has improved dramatically ... It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus. No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school.

Violent antisemitic demonstrations at Columbia

The statements come after learning that the rabbi and some students had to leave the university for their own safety during a pro-Hamas demonstration on Shabbat.

During the protests, violent students have chanted anti-Israel slogans, threatened Jewish students with violence and prevented many of them from entering their own university. Some videos on social media show students shouting: "Never forget the seventh of October," and, "That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10 more times, not 100 more times, not 1,000 more times, but 10,000 times!" Protesters were also heard chanting, "We are Hamas" and, "We don’t want no Zionists here."

This is the scene at Columbia University right now. A literal cult is occupying the campus. Remember: We all paid their student debt.

Other posts show signs that say "Al-Qasam's [sic.] next targets" while pointing to Jewish students.

Antisemitic students had set up an encampment in more than 60 tents on campus last week. In a raid by the New York Police Department, trying to disperse the group, around 108 students were arrested.

However, after less than 24 hours, dozens of students returned to the site and established a new encampment of around 30 tents.

Columbia University is now called “The People’s University of Palestine.”

Students are bringing these nuts food through the gates. THIS IS MADNESS!

Authorities respond

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in response to the violent protests at Columbia. Adams said he was "horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus," and said that the city's police department has an "increased presence of officers around the campus to protect students and all New Yorkers on nearby public streets."

However, regarding the safety of students on campus, the mayor said: "I do, however, want to be abundantly clear: Columbia University is a private institution on private property, which means the NYPD cannot have a presence on campus unless specifically requested by senior university officials."

On the other hand, New York Governor Katy Hochul condemned the threats to the Jewish community on her X account:

The First Amendment protects the right to protest but students also have a right to learn in an environment free from harassment or violence. At Columbia or on any campus, threatening Jewish students with violence or glorifying the terror of October 7 is antisemitism.

Ivy League universities with antisemitic presence

Columbia is just one of the Ivy League universities that reflects anti-Semitic violence. At Yale University, a Jewish journalism student named Sahar Tartak who was reporting on an anti-Israel protest was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag. According to her statements to The New York Post:

There’s hundreds of people taunting me and waving the middle finger at me, and then this person waves a Palestinian flag in my face and jabs it in my eye. ... When I tried to yell and go after him, the protesters got in a line and stopped me.