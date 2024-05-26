He was the winner of two PGA trophies, including the Sony Open this January.

The American golfer Grayson Murray, winner of two PGA trophies, died this Saturday at the age of 30, the circuit reported without specifying the causes of death.

Murray, who won the Sony Open this past January, had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament in Fort Worth (Texas) during the second round on Friday due to an unspecified illness.

"We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," Jay Monahan, commissioner of the US golf circuit, said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones," he added.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has issued a statement on the sudden, tragic passing of Grayson Murray. Just awful. pic.twitter.com/H2EyZJf4nY — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 25, 2024

The commissioner said he had spoken to the player's parents to offer his condolences and that they had asked him to ensure the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament continued.

"They insisted that Grayson would want us to do it. As difficult as it may be, we want to respect his wishes," she said.

The PGA said Monahan was en route to Fort Worth on Saturday and will share more information about the incident when possible.

Murray won his first PGA title in his rookie season of 2017 by winning the Barbasol Championship. After several seasons with modest results, the American returned to winning this January at the Sony Open in Hawaii.