Sports

American golfer Grayson Murray dies at age 30 after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament

He was the winner of two PGA trophies, including the Sony Open this January.

El golfista estadounidense Grayson Murray fallece a los 30 años tras retirarse del torneo Charles Schwab Challenge
Grayson Murray (Cordon Press)
AFP
May 26, 2024
1 minute read

The American golfer Grayson Murray, winner of two PGA trophies, died this Saturday at the age of 30, the circuit reported without specifying the causes of death.

Murray, who won the Sony Open this past January, had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament in Fort Worth (Texas) during the second round on Friday due to an unspecified illness.

"We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," Jay Monahan, commissioner of the US golf circuit, said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones," he added.

The commissioner said he had spoken to the player's parents to offer his condolences and that they had asked him to ensure the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament continued.

"They insisted that Grayson would want us to do it. As difficult as it may be, we want to respect his wishes," she said.

The PGA said Monahan was en route to Fort Worth on Saturday and will share more information about the incident when possible.

Murray won his first PGA title in his rookie season of 2017 by winning the Barbasol Championship. After several seasons with modest results, the American returned to winning this January at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Topics:

Recommendation

El estado del Real Madri, el Santiago Bernabéu

Forbes: these are the ten most valuable soccer teams in the world

Brown (7) entra a canasta.

NBA Playoffs: Brown leads Boston to second victory in East Finals

Foto policial de Scottie Scheffler.

Detective who arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler violated Louisville Police Department policy

Tarjeta rosa. CONMEBOL. Copa América 2024.

CONMEBOL implements the pink card for Copa América 2024

22 de mayo de 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (77) celebra tras derrotar a los Minnesota Timberwolves en el primer partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el Target Center

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks strike first in Minnesota in West Finals

21 de mayo de 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, EE.UU.; El alero de los Indiana Pacers Aaron Nesmith (23) conduce el balón contra el escolta de los Boston Celtics Jrue Holiday (4) en el segundo cuarto durante el primer partido de las finales de la conferencia este de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el TD Garden.

NBA Playoffs: Celtics earn a dramatic first victory in the East Finals

Los policías involucrados en el arresto de Scottie Scheffler, el golfista número uno del mundo, serán investigados para determinar si violaron las normas durante el procedimiento

Two cops under investigation for alleged policy violations in Scottie Scheffler arrest

Toni Kroos, jugador del Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos announces his farewell from Real Madrid and retirement from professional soccer

Finales de Conferencia de la NBA 2023-2024.

One is unstoppable, one was a surprise, one has been reborn and one is ambitious: This is what the NBA Conference Finals look like