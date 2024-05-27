Society

All charges are dropped against former military man Michael Cassidy, the man who destroyed the satanic altar in the Iowa state Capitol

The former officer will not set foot in prison and in exchange will only have to pay a fine.

El exoficial de la Marina Michael Cassidy, acusado de cometer un delito de odio por destruir un altar satánico en la Legislatura de Iowa
Screenshot video (www.wlbt.com)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 27, 2024
1 minute read

Former officer <strong>Michael Cassidy</strong>, who had been accused of committing hate crimes after <a href="https://voz.us/former-military-officer-michael-cassidy-charged-with-hate-crime-for-destroying-satanic-altar-at-iowa-capitol/?lang=en&amp;swcfpc=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">destroying a satanic altar</a> at the Iowa state Capitol, <strong>will not go to prison</strong>.

<a href="https://republicsentinel.com/articles/exclusive-prosecutors-drop-hate-crime-charges-against-christian-who-tore-down-satan-altar" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Sentinel</a> reported that Iowa prosecutors dropped hate crime charges against Cassidy on Friday in exchange for <strong>a guilty plea to a less serious misdemeanor charge.</strong>

According to the report, Democratic Polk County Prosecutor <strong>Kimberly Graham</strong> had expanded Cassidy's charges to include hate crimes. In this way, the former military man could have received <strong>a sentence of up to five years in prison</strong> if convicted, according to Iowa law.

However, Cassidy ultimately agreed with prosecutors to plead guilty to third-degree criminal mischief.

The former military man <strong>avoided a prison sentence</strong> <strong>in exchange for paying a fine</strong> and the dismissal of hate crimes that the Prosecutor's Office expanded.

Cassidy rose to national prominence after pushing over and decapitating a disputed statue installed by the Iowa Satanic Temple last year.

Cassidy's attorney, <strong>David Younts,</strong> told The Sentinel that prosecutors “finally agreed to drop the hate crimes enhancement after months-long legal battles over every aspect of this case.”

“It is because of the people that came to his aid and an outstanding legal team that we were able to back the prosecutors into a corner and get this resolution,” the lawyer celebrated.

“Instead of a felony hate crime and jail time, Cassidy received deferred judgment for damage to property and the conviction will be expunged once the court process is complete. Forcing the prosecutors to drop the hate crime is a huge victory for Cassidy and for religious freedom,” Younts said.

Topics:

Recommendation

El exoficial de la Marina Michael Cassidy, acusado de cometer un delito de odio por destruir un altar satánico en la Legislatura de Iowa

All charges are dropped against former military man Michael Cassidy, the man who destroyed the satanic altar in the Iowa state Capitol

Johnny Wactor

Actor Johnny Wactor, recognized for his role in the series 'General Hospital,' is murdered in Los Angeles

Composición propia a partir de una captura de pantalla de un video de The Free Press que muestra a Zoraya ter Beek

European media confirms the death by euthanasia of Zoraya ter Beek, young Dutch woman who reignited the debate on assisted suicide

Captura de pantalla de un video de WFAA que muestra los destrozos en Texas tras un tornado el domingo 16 de mayo de 2024.

Texas: Tornado leaves at least seven dead, including two children

Imagen de archivo del aeropuerto

Memorial Day weekend: Historical record at airports and storm and tornado warnings

Imagen exterior del cine AMC de Braintree donde ha ocurrido el presunto apuñalamiento.

Four girls injured in stabbing attack at an AMC theater in Braintree, Mass.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam for alleged "possession of soft drugs"

Captura de pantalla de un video de CBS Pittsburgh que muestra al estadounidense Bryan Hagerich reencontrándose con su familia tras volver de las Islas Turcas y Caicos.

Video: Bryan Hagerich, one of the Americans detained in Turks and Caicos, is reunited with his family

Los dolientes se reúnen en un monumento de flores en la Escuela Primaria Robb en Uvalde, Texas, el lunes 30 de mayo de 2022. Un tiroteo masivo días antes dejó 19 niños y dos adultos muertos en la escuela primaria.

The families of the victims of the Uvalde shooting sue Meta and the creators of the video game 'Call of Duty'