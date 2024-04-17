Politics World

A group of senior Republican senators demand that Biden keep his word and reimpose oil sanctions on the Maduro regime

"History has proven time and time again that appeasing dictators does not work," they wrote.

La Administración Biden entregó a un militar venezolano solicitante de asilo al dictador Nicolás Maduro
Montaje Voz Media / Créditos: Cordon Press
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 17, 2024
2 minutes read

A group of seven senior Republican senators is asking President Joe Biden not to renew the controversial "General License 44," an authorization granted last year to Venezuela that meant significant relief from oil sanctions for the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The lawmakers, led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told President Biden in a letter that history shows conciliatory tactics never work to appease dictators like Maduro, who leads an authoritarian regime that persecutes political dissent.

"We write to urge you to not renew General License 44 'Authorizing Transactions Related to Oil or Gas Sector Operations in Venezuela' when it comes up for renewal on April 18th," the Republican senators wrote. "As you know, on October 17, 2023, the regime of Nicolás Maduro and members of the democratic opposition signed the Barbados Agreement that laid the groundwork for fair presidential elections in Venezuela in July 2024. This resulted in partial U.S. sanctions relief on the Venezuelan oil and gas sector. Since then, the Maduro regime has failed to uphold its promises and deliberately violated the boundaries of that agreement."

In the Barbados Agreements, signed last year between the opposition and the Venezuelan authorities, the Maduro regime committed to move forward on an electoral path towards presidential "elections" on July 18. However, since the agreement was signed, Venezuela's regime-controlled Attorney General's Office has increased political repression against dissidents, journalists, human rights activists and defenders.

The Chavista dictatorship has specifically targeted opposition leader María Corina Machado and her closest collaborators.

"History has proven time and time again that appeasing dictators does not work. We strongly urge you to reinstate and fully enforce all U.S. sanctions on the Maduro regime relieved as a result of the October 2023 Barbados Agreement," the senators continued. "If the U.S. fails to take a credible stance on ensuring free and fair elections are held in Venezuela, the prospects of a democratic Venezuela will continue to diminish, which will further embolden authoritarian aggressors such as the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Iran, and Russia."

In addition to Sullivan, the missive was also signed by Senators Jim Risch (R-ID), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Rick Scott (R-FL).

On Monday, a State Department spokesman said the Biden administration will not renew General License 44 and Reuters reported that White House officials are evaluating whether to file a new, more restrictive license or reimpose the sanctions in full.

Topics:

Recommendation

Jake Sullivan

The Biden administration is preparing to sanction Iran with the aim of “degrading” its war capacity

Corte Suprema

Fisher v. USA: Donald Trump could benefit from the case that questions the penalties for January 6

La Cámara Baja entrega los artículos de juicio político contra Mayorkas al Senado

The House of Representatives delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate and begins the impeachment process

Dos hombres fumando un cigarrillo en una calle parisina

UK Parliament passes bill that would ban the sale of cigarettes to those born after 2009

Una fotografía proporcionada por la oficina del líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jamenei

Congress makes progress toward passing MAHSA Act to sanction Iran for violating human rights

Venezuela: el dictador Maduro ordena una “acción defensiva” en el Atlántico ante la llegada de un buque de guerra británico para resguardar a Guyana

Maduro closes embassy in Quito following Ecuadorian police raid on Mexican Embassy

El Centro de Recursos de Matamoros en México distribuye folletos que pide a los migrantes que "voten por el presidente Biden"

The Resource Center Matamoros in Mexico is handing out flyers asking migrants to "vote for President Biden"

La Corte de Apelaciones de Nueva York niega la moción de Trump para retrasar el juicio en el caso Daniels y ya hay fecha para la selección del jurado

Manhattan DA files motion to charge Trump with "contempt of court" for violating gag orders

La policía impidiendo la entrada a la Natcon en Bruselas

Orbán, Farage, Zemmour and Braverman protest the sabotaging of their international conservative conference