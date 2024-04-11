A Democratic representative proposes that Blacks not pay taxes as reparation for slavery

Democratic Party Representative Jasmine Crockett (Texas) believes Black Americans should be exempt from paying taxes as reparation for what the community has undergone throughout history.

Crockett appeared on The Black Lawyers Podcast. She spoke at length about the Black community and how it has been affected over time. Among many other things, she said that it is not necessarily a bad idea to exempt Black people from paying taxes.

"I'd have to think through it a lot. One of the things they propose is Black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because, then again, that puts money back in your pocket. But at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people [as] actually giving out dollars," she said.

To reinforce her proposal, the congresswoman added that "so many Black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things, right, but the fact is we end up being so far behind."

Initiatives to compensate the Black community

Several states and cities have undertaken different initiatives to repair the alleged harm done to the ancestors of Black people. One of them is California, despite the rejection of residents, where state senators passed a bill to create a specific agency to pay reparations to the descendants of Black slaves.

In New York, another state also run by the Democratic Party, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law to create a commission to analyze racial reparations based on slavery.