10-year-old Sammy Teusch's family assures that he committed suicide after being bullied

The Greenfield-Central Community School stated that they began an investigation based on complaints from the boy's parents.

The funeral of Sammy Teusch, a 10-year-old boy who committed suicide on Sunday, May 5, was held in Greenfield, Ind., this week. The family claims that the boy took his own life due to the abuse he suffered at school.

Over 100 motorcycles showed up this morning to escort 10-year-old Sammy’s Teusch’s body to a Greenfield cemetery. Sammy killed himself last week after his family says he was relentlessly bullied. I’ll have this special tribute tonight. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/DZQwuBpXEj — Chase Houle (@chase_houletv) May 15, 2024

"He was beat up on the school bus, and the kids broke his glasses and everything," his father, Sam Teusch, told local media outlet WTHR. He also claimed that he called the school, Greenfield Intermediate School, to let them know what was happening. "What are you doing about this?" This was, he said, one of the 20 times he contacted school authorities.

The school's superintendent, Harold Olin, denied receiving prior information about bullying, although he acknowledged that administrators and the school counselor had met with the Teusches several times, according to 21alive. The Greenfield-Central Community School reported that they had launched an investigation.

A vigil will be held Friday in honor of Teusch.