Voters long for the Trump-era economy, disapprove of Biden

This was revealed by a new CBS survey, which interviewed more than 2,000 people about the November presidential elections.

Years ago, James Carville earned his place in the history of American politics by serving as the main strategist for Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign in 1992 and coining the classic phrase: “It's the economy, stupid.” More than 20 years later, and with this concept in mind, things are not looking good for Joe Biden.

According to a new poll conducted by CBS, which interviewed more than 2,000 likely voters, the vast majority disapproves of the current president on this issue. Respondents, however, seemed nostalgic about the economy under Donald Trump, who will be the Democrat's rival in the presidential election.

The former president was left as the presumptive Republican nominee after Nikki Haley announced the end of her presidential campaign on Thursday morning.

According to the aforementioned survey, 59% disapprove of the Biden administration's economy, while 65% approve of that of the previous administration. "Voters today look back on Trump's presidency [with] relatively better retrospective ratings than they rate Biden's presidency so far," CBS explained on X.

Regarding inflation, 55% of likely voters believe that Biden's policies will cause price increases in the future, while only 34% think the same about the Republican's initiatives. In turn, 44% believe that a probable second Trump administration will cause a drop in prices.

"This is part of a larger dynamic: Some of Mr. Biden's polling deficits come from his own Democratic base being relatively more critical of him. Twice as many Democrats call Mr. Biden's presidency fair or poor than Republicans describe Trump's presidency that way," the CBS poll added.

The border does not show good numbers for the current president either, whose management in this matter is disapproved by the majority of those surveyed: "Trump has a huge advantage on reducing the number of migrants crossing. It's an issue that most continue to say is at least very serious, if not a crisis."

With the aforementioned issues in mind, this group of voters ultimately opted for Trump over the current president, 52% to 48%.