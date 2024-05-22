Politics

With bipartisan support, Senate votes to cancel Biden's regulations on gas stoves: 'Radicals value following climate dogma more than helping families'

Joe Manchin, Bob Casey Jr., Sherrod Brown and Kyrsten Sinema joined all Republicans in overturning efficiency standards imposed by the Department of Energy.

Joe Manchin
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 22, 2024
The Senate voted to roll back a series of Biden administration regulations on gas stoves. The vote was promoted by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accompanied by all Republicans but also by some Democrats, including Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

The resolution will roll back the efficiency standards recently approved by the Department of Energy (DOE), which have the objective of saving consumers money and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, both Cruz and Manchin have been insisting for more than a year that the initiative would actually force consumers to adopt more expensive appliances, thus raising home energy costs.

This rule is a continuation of the Biden administration’s capitulation to environmental radicals who value following climate dogma more than helping families actually provide for their kids and save for the future,” the Republican said in this regard.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, about 38% of households use gas stoves for cooking. The figure is closer to 70% in states like California and New Jersey.

The vote ended with 50 votes in favor and 45 against, advancing the resolution against the wishes of the White House, which published a statement announcing that Biden would veto the bill if it reached his desk.

"Passage of S.J. Res. 58 would eliminate these commonsense energy efficiency standards that promote choices for consumers to help them save money, prevent waste of electricity and gas, and strengthen energy security. ... If the President were presented with S.J. Res. 58, he would veto it," the statement read.

In the House of Representatives, Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) and Pat Fallon (R-Texas) introduced a companion resolution, and the vote is expected to occur sooner rather than later.

Cruz and Manchin teamed up in the past to present legislation to combat regulations in this sector, under the slogan that the government cannot “tell American families how to cook their dinner.”

"If consumer health is a concern, neither the Commission nor the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have identified gas stoves as contributing significantly to adverse air quality or constituting a health hazard."  ... If environmental health is of concern, the American Gas Association points out that residential natural gas only represents 4% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Furthermore… the increased use of natural gas has contributed to significantly reducing carbon emissions in the United States over the past 15 years,” they wrote in a joint statement published in early 2023.

