The California state assemblyman won comfortably in the special election and allows his party's slim majority in the House of Representatives to increase.

The Republican Party in the House of Representatives received a small respite after the election of California state Assemblyman Vince Fong as Kevin McCarthy's replacement until November. It is not that the cavalry will arrive, but given the precarious situation that the GOP was currently experiencing, each vote to maintain the majority may seem like that to Mike Johnson and the rest of the leaders of the lower house.

Call for unity to House Republicans

Fong, who had the support of Donald Trump and McCarthy himself, comfortably beat his rival in the runoff, Tula County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, obtaining 60.3% of the votes.

After hearing the results, Fong called for conservative unity in a statement: "Now is the time to unite and work together to fight for our way of life." Among his priorities was protecting the border, promoting the national energy industry and fighting for national security.

“With the campaign over, the real work now begins,” he added. “In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community – securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation"