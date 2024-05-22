Economy

The American fund Oaktree takes control of Inter Milan

The measure came after the Chinese owner, the Suning conglomerate, failed to repay a debt of more than $428 million on time.

El Inter de Milán celebra el gol de Marko Arnautovic en la victoria frente al Atlético de Madrid en la ida de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2024.
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 22, 2024
1 minute read

The American fund Oaktree announced - in a statement obtained by AFP - this Wednesday that it has assumed control of Inter Milan, the recently crowned champion of the Italian soccer league.

The measure came after the Chinese owner, the Suning conglomerate, failed to repay a debt of more than $428 million on time. The Chinese company had bought a 68.7% stake in the club in 2016. It took out the loan to cope with the crisis generated by the pandemic.

On Saturday, Inter president Steven Zhang had criticized the American fund for "compromising the financial stability" of the club. He assured that Suning had sought an amicable solution to the situation.

"Unfortunately, our efforts to date have been exasperated by legal threats, and a lack of meaningful engagement from Oaktree. Not only has this been deeply frustrating and disappointing, such behavior now poses potential risks to the Club that could seriously jeopardize its stability." Zhang in a statement published on the team's official website.

Furthermore, he emphasized that "on behalf of Inter, as the President, I want to assure the hundreds of millions fans around the world, that we will do everything possible to protect our color, fundamental value and stability. We are committed to working towards a peaceful resolution with Oaktree and continue our success story for our beloved Inter."

Topics:

Recommendation

Mapa de libertad

Economic freedom, the engine for the success of several U.S. states

El presidente Javier Milei planea reunirse con Zuckerberg y otros líderes de gigantes tecnológicos en Silicon Valley a finales de mayo

President Javier Milei plans to meet with Zuckerberg and other tech giant leaders in Silicon Valley at the end of May

Joe Biden en una foto de archivo

Businesses are pessimistic about Biden’s second possible term: Half of small businesses won’t make it

Joe Biden

Biden claims that he took office with 9% inflation and the White House is forced to correct him: 'The point he was making...'

Walmart headquarters.

Walmart announces hundreds of layoffs

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a press conference at US Ambassador’s residence in Beijing on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

Secretary Yellen warns of Chinese retaliation if new tariffs are applied

Moneygram.

The United States continues to be the leading country in sending remittances abroad

La Administración Biden planea cuadriplicar los aranceles sobre los vehículos eléctricos chinos

Biden administration plans to quadruple tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

Hombre pagando en un negocio con una tarjeta de crédito.

National Small Business Day: Hispanic businesses offer great potential for the economy