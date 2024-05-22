A ring of fire and a legal ring around Israel

Contrary to what the majority of the media tries to sell us, Israel is not facing four barefoot children throwing stones, but rather a constellation of groups that are better armed than the vast majority of States.

Through Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other proxy militias that it has created or supports in countries neighboring or close to Israel, Iran has built what has come to be called a 'ring of fire' around the Jewish State with which to harass and, when the time comes, overwhelm, suffocate and strangle the Zionist entity when the opportunity presents itself.

The 7-O could have been one of those opportunities, but Hezbollah's instinct for self-preservation prevailed and the pressure that the Shiite guerrilla could have exerted from the north did not correspond to the intensity that Hamas was able to achieve from the south.

Every time we see Israel attack targets such as Syria or Lebanon, the objective is to prevent all these Iranian-sponsored and often Iranian-led terrorist groups from continuing to bring their firepower closer to the borders of the Jewish State. That is, they continue to tighten that ring of fire.

The ring of fire that Iran has already created around Israel could now be added to with a legal ring, that is, if prosecutor Khan of the International Criminal Court in The Hague ends up getting his way and manages to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Gallant.

Prosecutor Khan's maneuver can turn into reality an old Israeli nightmare that is the equally old dream of the legion of anti-Semites and revolutionaries who seek the disappearance of the Jewish State.

If an international arrest warrant is issued against Netanyahu and Gallant, two of the main authorities of the Jewish State run the risk of being detained if they enter the territory of the many Western States that are signatories to the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court.

The consummation of Khan's move would turn many of Israel's paper allies into undeclared enemies willing to punish its leaders for defending the state and its inhabitants from attempts to exterminate them.

The legal ring that Khan seeks to create around Israel complements perfectly with the Iranian ring of fire, while the former seeks to bind Israel hand and foot when it comes to protecting itself from the latter's genocidal plans.