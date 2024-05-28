Society

VIDEO: The engine of a United Airlines plane catches fire moments before takeoff

It was an Airbus A320 and had at least 148 passengers.

Authorities reported that an emergency situation occurred with the engine of a United Airlines plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport that was bound for Seattle. It was an Airbus A320 carrying at least 148 passengers.

After the flight was suspended, it was detailed that the incident was resolved safely and alternative measures are being taken for affected customers. Videos were published on social networks showing the moment the plane had problems taking off.

No injuries were reported in the event. "Airline officials said the plane was towed to the gate, where passengers deplaned normally" noted NBC Chicago.

